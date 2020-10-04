Skip to contents
NFL

Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

Lauren Theisen
October 4, 2020
the Crud Meter shows that Tom Brady was "not crud" today
Crud Meter By Chris Thompson

Once again, it’s time to learn whether or not Tom Brady played like crud today. How do we do that? Only by checking the Defector-exclusive Crud Meter.

Brady had a cruddy start to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chargers, throwing a bad first-quarter pass that was intercepted by Michael Davis and returned 78 yards for a touchdown. However, Brady rebounded from this setback to lead his Buccaneers to a 38-31 win, completing 30 of 46 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns, with no further turnovers to speak of. The win improved the Bucs to 3-1 on the season.

While this was Brady’s best game yet in terms of yardage and touchdowns with his new team, a pick-six is still just about the cruddiest play that a quarterback can make. The Crud Meter reflects this.

Lauren Theisen

Blog girl. lauren@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is Donald Trump Being Driven Around Like A Virus-Ridden, Haunted-House Animatronic

Sports Highlight Of The Day
Giri Nathan

Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving’s Vision Of Collaborative Coaching Isn’t That Out There

NBA
Giri Nathan

Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

NFL
Lauren Theisen

Hey Now, The Browns Are Actually Really Fun To Watch

NFL
Lauren Theisen
See more stories