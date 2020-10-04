Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

Once again, it’s time to learn whether or not Tom Brady played like crud today. How do we do that? Only by checking the Defector-exclusive Crud Meter.

Brady had a cruddy start to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chargers, throwing a bad first-quarter pass that was intercepted by Michael Davis and returned 78 yards for a touchdown. However, Brady rebounded from this setback to lead his Buccaneers to a 38-31 win, completing 30 of 46 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns, with no further turnovers to speak of. The win improved the Bucs to 3-1 on the season.

While this was Brady’s best game yet in terms of yardage and touchdowns with his new team, a pick-six is still just about the cruddiest play that a quarterback can make. The Crud Meter reflects this.