Skip to contents
NFL

Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

Patrick Redford
January 24, 2021 7:07 pm
Illustration by Chris Thompson

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an upset win in the NFC Championship Game, which means that he will break his own record for oldest QB to play in a Super Bowl and we will head down to the boiler room and check the Crud Meter.

The Bucs won this game thanks to a dominant first half, a half where Brady threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns. I checked the Crud Meter after Brady’s half-ending bomb made it a two-score game and the needle hadn’t budged off the baseline. So why is his final reading nearly into full-blown “CRUD” territory?

Because Brady spent the entire second half completing passes to the team wearing green! His Bucs are lucky not to have blown an 18-point lead, and they would be going to Tampa to start the offseason rather than going to Tampa to host a Super Bowl were it not for the Packers offensive line developing a sudden and bone-deep disinterest in pass blocking. Brady threw three picks in the span of seven throws, each more improbable than the last. His egg-laying spree started with this airmailed deep ball.

A long kick return gifted Brady good field position, field position he took advantage of to drive his team all the way to the edge of the red zone. The following pick seems initially to be all on Mike Evans—who only caught three of his eight targets today—but a closer watch reveals that Brady overthrew him. The QB was even hopping up and down in disbelief before the pick.

Finally, the masterpiece. Brady leaned back to get a throw off in the face of pressure, and his attempt flopped way short for an easy pick.

The Bucs still won, though they needed some help from Matt LaFleur (kicked a field goal down eight), the referees (gave Tampa Bay a backbreaking first down on a phantom pass interference), and Billy Turner (roasted as hell) to hold on. They would have won by at least two scores if Brady was at least competent, which he was not. The Crud Meter reflects this.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Bills And Chiefs Were All Hopped Up And Ready To Scuffle

NFL
Patrick Redford
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills hits Alex Okafor #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a play in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

NFL
Patrick Redford

The Cowardly Packers Let The Buccaneers Flop Into The Super Bowl

NFL
Lauren Theisen
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates

Jamal Murray Once Again Has The Juice

NBA
Patrick Redford
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets in action against the Golden State Warriors during their NBA preseason game at Chase Center on December 12, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
See more stories