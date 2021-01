Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the Washington Football Team in a wild-card round playoff game last night. That means one thing and one thing only: The Crud Meter must be consulted.

The Bucs won the game 31-23, and Brady had the offense humming. He finished the game with 381 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 22 of his 40 attempts. Tom Brady was not crud. Not even a little bit, not even at all. The Crud meter reflects this.