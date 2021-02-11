Urban Meyer Feels “Great” About Hiring Racist, Abusive Strength Coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team’s full coaching staff today. Making the hires was new head coach Urban Meyer, whom the Jaguars recently coaxed out of a stress– and scandal-induced retirement with a big pile of cash, promises to upgrade team facilities, and the freedom to do whatever he wanted. One of the things Meyer wanted, evidently, was to hire Iowa’s former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle as director of sport performance.

Director of Sport Performance: Chris Doyle



▪️ Served as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the University of Iowa from 1999-2019

▪️ Participated in 16 bowl games

▪️ Saw 55 Iowa players selected in the NFL Draft from 2005-2019 pic.twitter.com/CgHotjGgDK — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 11, 2021

You’ll notice some fine bullet points here: a 21-year tenure at Iowa, 16 bowl games, and lots of players conditioned to NFL-ready shape. Was it by some stroke of luck that Doyle happened to be available and willing to take this job? Is this a coup for Meyer? Not exactly.

There is, in fact, a specific and persuasive reason why Doyle was no longer working at Iowa. Dozens of former Hawkeyes football players this past summer described him as one of the worst offenders in a program they said was characterized by racist abuse and bullying. At the time, Doyle was the highest paid strength and conditioning coach in the country, making $800,000 a year.

In June, Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels, who played at Iowa from 2015 to 2017, said that there were “too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program.” More than 50 former players responded with their own stories, many of them involving Doyle. “Coach Doyle is the problem in that building,” Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson replied, going on to recall that Doyle “would go around stepping players fingers as they would warm up before a lift.” Cedric Boswell, a defensive back who transferred to Miami (Ohio), remembered throwing away a water bottle with some water left in it and being forced by Doyle to dig through the weight room’s trash can—”where athletes bleed, sweat, and vomit”—in front of the team to retrieve it.

Played there 2007-2008 season….. Doyle made a comment about sending back to the GHETTO. I called him out on it in front of the entire team. I was suspended, KF told me I was out of line and needed to apologize for standing up for myself. — Insurance Coach (@Coach2Insurance) June 6, 2020

After players spoke out, head coach Kirk Ferentz suspended Doyle, and later that month, Doyle reached a separation agreement with the university, which agreed to pay him 15 months of his salary. (Kirk’s son Brian Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator and the second-most frequent character in players’ stories of abuse, kept his job.)

In his previous life, when he failed to act after the wife of one of his assistants said she was being abused, Meyer made clear what matters to him, and what matters most to him is winning. If the year has changed or the league is different, Meyer and that almighty fixation are not. Asked today about Doyle’s hiring, Meyer told reporters that he “vetted him thoroughly” and feels “great” about the hire, which means he was either inclined to take Doyle’s word over that of 50 black players, or that he is aware of all of their stories and just doesn’t care.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says he's known new director of sports performance Chris Doyle for 20 years. Said he vetted the hire and said he's confident there will be no issues with Doyle, who left Iowa after numerous allegations of racist remarks and belittling players. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) February 11, 2021

To get a complete sense of this grand web of abuse and failing upward, consider that Meyer left Ohio State on his own terms and ended up just fine; that Doyle had actually hung on to his Iowa job after one of his workouts put 13 players in the hospital in 2011; that Ferentz, Ferentz the Younger, and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta are all still employed; and that we’ve just completed a deeply frustrating NFL hiring cycle that proved yet again that white coaches will always be trusted and redeemed for the fact of being white. The institutions in question are the ones designed to reward men like Chris Doyle. They’re working just as intended.