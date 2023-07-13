Transport, Ranked

This all started because two of us have had nightmare airport experiences in recent weeks, which is a nice reminder that flying is the least civilized way to travel we have. (It needn't be that way, but it is.) But what are some good ways to get from one place to another?

We should be honest up front that we never really established what, precisely, we were ranking. Is it comfort? Sustainability? Coolness? Fully unclear, and inconsistent even within individual voters' lists. (Originally we were ranking "vehicles" but there was some argument over whether a horse is a vehicle.) Regardless, a representative sample of Defector staffers ranked methods of transport, and the rankings were averaged to achieve this comprehensive and definitive list.

Train Boat Trolley/Tram/Streetcar Bus Bicycle Horse Mine cart Hovercraft Airplane Car Spaceship Skateboard Helicopter Motorcycle Falling out of an aerial tramway Submersible