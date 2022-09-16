Tom Brady Says He Feels Great

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1-0, but Tom Brady looks like he’s lost something. The Bucs QB took questions at a presser Thursday and his appearance was … distinct.

In August, Brady left the Bucs for 11 days to deal with a personal matter. There was plenty of speculation on what he actually did during that time off, including suggestions that he had plastic surgery or taped a spot on The Masked Singer. (He said on Monday that he wasn’t on The Masked Singer.) Reports this month indicated that there was some kind of marital dispute between Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who may be unhappy that he chose to unretire from football earlier this year, only 40 days after retiring. The couple is living separately right now, according to CNN. When asked yesterday about the media attention on his personal life, Brady said he was used to it, calling it a “natural thing.”

Right after that question, Brady was asked if he felt a little sore from the hits he took during Sunday night’s 19-3 win over the Cowboys. “Yeah, I feel great today,” the 45-year-old said. “I feel great.” If you say so.