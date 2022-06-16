These Poor Guys

Probably you are not a sicko like me, which means that you did not watch any of the Overwatch 2 reveal event that Activision Blizzard broadcast today. Well, if you didn’t watch it, you missed some of the most bizarre and uncanny production work I have ever seen.

Here is just a taste:

The whole thing was like that! Why is the camera constantly panning? Why did they have these poor suckers sit next to each other, and then frame them in such a way that one is constantly just lurking over the other’s shoulder? Why are there so many cuts??

