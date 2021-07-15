Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Woman Watching A Sports Highlight

6:07 PM EDT on Jul 15, 2021

Please take a moment to appreciate the advanced tactics of this baseball fan at an Erie SeaWolves game. Flawless technique, seamless execution; this is elite sports watching.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector!

Laura Wagner

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Woman Watching A Sports Highlight

Defector Up All Night

Talking About The Federal Limewire Enforcement Agency And The NBA Finals, With Gabe Fernandez

Podcasts
Defector tank

THE DEFECTOR TANK

The Defector Tank has arrived. This 100% cotton tank top, printed by a unionized workshop, is only available for a limited time. Be the envy of all your friends this summer, or all year round if you're truly committed.
Shop Now

‘Loki’ Was Marvel’s Biggest Gamble, And It Almost Paid Off

TV

This McGruff Drug Album Might As Well Be By Weird Al

History

See more stories