The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Woman Watching A Sports Highlight

Please take a moment to appreciate the advanced tactics of this baseball fan at an Erie SeaWolves game. Flawless technique, seamless execution; this is elite sports watching.

When @Greene21Riley goes deep and you need to get your sunglasses on quick to see it 😎 @erie_seawolves @MiLB pic.twitter.com/aP3lE7CIJq — A.J. Ladwig (@Young_Ladwig23) July 14, 2021

Thank you for your continued support of Defector!