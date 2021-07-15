The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Woman Watching A Sports Highlight

Please take a moment to appreciate the advanced tactics of this baseball fan at an Erie SeaWolves game. Flawless technique, seamless execution; this is elite sports watching.
