The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Newborn Elephant Trying To Walk

Metaphors are all around you, but they are flexible. Perhaps you are the sort of person who sees in this cute wildlife video an inspiration, to never give up no matter how impossible the task in front of you seems, because you know—in hindsight, from the times you’ve felt the same—that it will eventually feel wholly natural. Perhaps you are the sort of person who sees this video and thinks I am absolutely gonna get exactly that shitripped this weekend, bro.

Either way: Go, little buddy!

Those first few steps are always the most difficult. pic.twitter.com/LUUTk0Hr5k — Nature and Animals (@_NatureAnimals) July 2, 2021

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. As you see, we’re knocking off a little early for the holiday. We’ll have some blogs each day through Monday, but in general we’re in low-power mode for the long weekend. So check in, but also go enjoy yourself.