Defector Up All Night

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Newborn Elephant Trying To Walk

Barry Petchesky
2:45 PM EDT on Jul 2, 2021
BERLIN - MAY 23: Three days old nameless elephant baby plays with his fellow "Tana" in his enclosure at the Zoological Garden (Tierpark) Berlin on May 23, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. The Zoological Garden presented today the new born elephant for the public. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Metaphors are all around you, but they are flexible. Perhaps you are the sort of person who sees in this cute wildlife video an inspiration, to never give up no matter how impossible the task in front of you seems, because you know—in hindsight, from the times you’ve felt the same—that it will eventually feel wholly natural. Perhaps you are the sort of person who sees this video and thinks I am absolutely gonna get exactly that shitripped this weekend, bro.

Either way: Go, little buddy!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. As you see, we’re knocking off a little early for the holiday. We’ll have some blogs each day through Monday, but in general we’re in low-power mode for the long weekend. So check in, but also go enjoy yourself.

Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor

