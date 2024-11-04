Skip to Content
The Crossword, Nov. 4: Rock Group

11:00 AM EST on November 4, 2024

Chappell Roan performs during 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 06, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
44-Down: “Super Graphic ___ Modern Girl” (Chappell Roan song)

You’ll have a blast doing our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Adam Simpson, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Adam is a game designer living in San Francisco's colorful Castro neighborhood. When he's not making crosswords, Adam enjoys watching horror movies, playing Metroidvanias, and cuddling with his black cat named Rook.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

