Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Crosswords

The Crossword, May 27: The Young And The Restless (Themeless)

11:00 AM EDT on May 27, 2024

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills passes against Alex Highsmith
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images|

5-Down: Parts of quarterbacks’ progressions

8Comments

Let's wrap up the month with a themeless—look out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Adrian Johnson and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. When lifelong Wyoming cowboy and dad-joke factory Adrian isn't gallivanting through the mountains or cooking food so good his cats Snowy and Range can't resist it, he sometimes writes crosswords, like this one. 

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

PWHL

Boston Is The Cruelest Team

May 27, 2024
Capital

Sam Altman’s Scarlett Johansson Whoopsie Is The True Future Of AI

May 26, 2024
NBA

The Celtics Were Finally Forced To Do Cool Stuff

May 26, 2024
See all posts