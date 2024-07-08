The Crossword, July 8: Going, Going, Gone

How about a crossword for the road? This week's puzzle was constructed by Erik Agard and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. If you frequented Yankees message boards in the mid-to-late aughts, the odds are good that you crossed paths with an adolescent Erik. His first AIM username was "andy2allstar," for Andy Pettitte. Not the most embarrassing part of Erik's adolescence, but still: the Yankees?

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.