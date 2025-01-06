Skip to Content
The Crossword, Jan. 6: Miss Me

10:59 AM EST on January 6, 2025

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers reacts in a game against the UCLA Bruins during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 30, 2024 in Albany, New York.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images|

8-Down: ___ Barbie (nickname for Angel Reese at LSU)

If you can solve our Monday crossword, you can solve anything. This week's puzzle was constructed by Marshal Herrmann and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Marshal lives in Chicago and is a longtime sports fan and, more recently, a crossword constructor. He's excited to publish a third Defector puzzle at the intersection of these hobbies.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

