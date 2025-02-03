Skip to Content
The Crossword, Feb. 3: Space Jam

11:00 AM EST on February 3, 2025

New York Liberty Forward Breanna Stewart celebrates the team winning the WNBA championship during their parade on October 24, 2024 in New York City. Fans lined the streets north along Broadway to City Hall through what's known as the "Canyon of Heroes" to celebrate the Liberty's first WNBA championship after a 67-62 overtime victory on Sunday over the Minnesota Lynx. The Liberty were the top seed with a league-best 32-8 record.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images|

38-Across: Title for Breanna Stewart, for one

Welcome to the crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Shannon Rapp and Will Eisenberg, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Shannon is a research administrator at Washington University in St. Louis. Will is a French horn player and music teacher in the Twin Cities. As a constructing duo, they've collaborated for every branch of AVCX and many other venues. They enjoy visiting new places, dining well, and solving and making crosswords together.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

