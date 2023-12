We wish you a merry themeless! This week's puzzle was constructed by Kate Chin Park and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Kate lives in Oakland, a town that loves sports more than sports apparently loves it. After over a decade working in [redacted; boring] and a detour through furniture-making, she is now an assistant puzzles editor at the New Yorker. She's also a co-director of the upcoming Westwords crossword tournament (June 23, Berkeley and online), and she would love for you to attend.

