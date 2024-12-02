The Crossword, Dec. 2: Hot Ones

This week’s puzzle was constructed by Rebecca Goldstein and Rachel Fabi, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rebecca is a scientist and crossword constructor in the Bay Area. Rachel is a crossword constructor and a professor of bioethics. When she's not professing bioethics or doing crossword things, Rachel enjoys biking, hiking, video games, and baking, and she is currently in third place in her family's 17-team fantasy football keeper league.

