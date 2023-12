Failure to solve on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part. This week's puzzle was constructed by Karen Lurie and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Karen's crossword puzzles have appeared in most of the mainstream and indie “usual suspects,” including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, AVCX, and now, Defector!

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.