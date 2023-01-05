Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Fizzy and Delicious Drinks Made With the Best Ingredients

Siponey Spritz Co. makes the most premium canned cocktails on the market. As the first and only certified B Corp cocktail company, using the best ingredients around is what was do — including an aged whiskey, wildflower honey, and real lemon juice. Our delicious and fizzy cocktails have won us two gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your order.
Learn More
College Basketball

Texas Fires Coach Chris Beard Following Arrest On Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Laura Wagner
3:16 PM EST on Jan 5, 2023
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard.
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The University of Texas fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, nearly one month after Beard was arrested and charged with third-degree felony assault for allegedly assaulting, strangling, and biting his fiancee at their home.

In a statement, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said:

“The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard. This has been a difficult situation that we’ve been diligently working through. Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately.

“We thank Coach Rodney Terry for his exemplary leadership both on and off the court at a time when our team needed it most. We are grateful he will remain the acting head coach for the remainder of the season.”

Beard has been suspended without pay since Dec. 12, when the police report of the incident was made public. In the report, Beard’s fiancee Randi Trew said that Beard had “snapped on” her and become “super violent.” She said, per the report, that Beard “choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts.” She also said that Beard put his arm around her neck and choked her for five seconds, during which she couldn’t breathe. Police observed bruises and blood on her body.

Eleven day later, Trew recanted her statement, saying through her lawyer that she initiated the conflict and that she never wanted Beard to be arrested and prosecuted. As of now, the charges against Beard have not been dropped.

Sixth-ranked Texas is 5-1 since Beard’s suspension.

Update (3:48 p.m.): Chris Beard’s attorney released the following statement:

Laura Wagner

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Texas Fires Coach Chris Beard Following Arrest On Felony Domestic Violence Charge

College Basketball
10Comments
Laura Wagner

Do We Suspect, To Our Horror, That There May Well Be Some Frankenstein Coalition Created From This Impasse, An Abhorrent Manifestation Of House Rule That America Has Never Witnessed And The American People Have Never Authorized?

This Is So Stupid
49Comments
Chris Thompson
Today's blogs are presented by

Fizzy and Delicious Drinks Made With the Best Ingredients

Siponey Spritz Co. makes the most premium canned cocktails on the market. As the first and only certified B Corp cocktail company, using the best ingredients around is what was do — including an aged whiskey, wildflower honey, and real lemon juice. Our delicious and fizzy cocktails have won us two gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your order.
Learn More

There’s Nothing The NFL Cannot Bear

Jamboroo
96Comments
Drew Magary

In My Day You Couldn’t Fake-Die For Two Years Without Real Commitment

This Is So Stupid
151Comments
Albert Burneko

See more stories