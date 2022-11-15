Skip to contents
NFL

Struggling Packers Waive A. Rodgers

Patrick Redford
5:23 PM EST on Nov 15, 2022
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles #45 of the San Francisco 49ers tackles Amari Rodgers #8 of the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 49ers defeated the Packers 13-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles;Amari Rodgers
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

It’s no secret that the Green Bay Packers are enduring a rotten season. They were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender, and instead, they’re a limp 4-6 with one of the least functional offenses in the NFL. Nobody seems happy, and as the team trudges towards a disappointing finish, they must contend with a grim truth that few in the organization or fanbase want to confront: the passing game has not been what anyone expected it to be, and A. Rodgers has been not just disappointing but downright poor this season. And so the team took the hard step of cutting him on Tuesday.

The Packers hoped A. Rodgers would be able to boost their passing game this year, and heading into the offseason off the back of a 13-4 record, it seemed A. Rodgers was heading towards even bigger and better things for the 2022 season. “He did a great job this offseason getting into a different kind of shape,” GM Brian Gutenkunst said. Though, as many know, A. Rodgers’s offseason was not without its notable, public rocky patches.

I’m talking, of course, of the rough start to his relationship with 2004 Olympic gold medalist Dwight Phillips, who trained him this summer.

“The very first day was a disaster,” Phillips said in a phone conversation this week. Phillips called Rodgers’ conditioning when they started “horrible.” After four reps of those resistance runs, Rodgers was exhausted.

The Athletic

A. Rodgers, as everyone knows, is very particular about what he does and does not put in his body. Those are personal choices, and though they may have turned out to have let him down, he said he felt great and defended himself in the summer, controversy be damned.

Gradually, Rodgers started feeling more capable physically as he stacked track workouts, sat in the sauna for 20-30 minutes afterward to sweat out the toxins and ate less. Phillips worked with him to minimize sugar intake, avoid eating soon before bed and drink at least a gallon of water every day.

The Athletic

At least Packers fans will finally get to see what a Matt LaFleur offense looks like without A. Rodgers.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Struggling Packers Waive A. Rodgers

NFL
30Comments
Patrick Redford

Turtles Have Been Vocalizing All This Time. Why Did We Not Listen?

Creaturefector
46Comments
Sabrina Imbler
Topps Card merch

The Defector Crewneck Is Back In Stock

One of our most popular and colorful items has been restocked in all sizes. Get it while it lasts. Union made and printed in the USA.
Shop Now

Croatia Will Say Goodbye To A Legend In Qatar

Soccer
19Comments
Albert Burneko

48,000 UC Workers Are On Strike Because You Can’t Eat Prestige

Politics
67Comments
Patrick Redford

See more stories