Someone Out There Probably Wants To See This Photo Of Steph Curry And Bob Weir

Personally, this photo of Steph Curry and Bob Weir doesn’t do anything for me. But I know that there are people who really want to see it. So here it is.

Eagle-eyed readers will note that I previously tweeted this photo from my personal account, but deleted it. That’s because I realized that many if not most of those people who enjoyed seeing the photo of Steph Curry and Bob Weir on Twitter will also enjoy seeing it on Defector, thus using one of their monthly free articles and perhaps making them more likely to subscribe. That’s called business.

If you would like a smaller version of the photo of Steph Curry and Bob Weir, perhaps to print out and keep in your wallet, see below:

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If you would like a bigger version of the photo of Steph Curry and Bob Weir, see below: