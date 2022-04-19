Skip to contents
This Is So Stupid

Someone Out There Probably Wants To See This Photo Of Steph Curry And Bob Weir

Barry Petchesky
11:53 AM EDT on Apr 19, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture with Grateful Dead musician Bob Weir following Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on April 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Personally, this photo of Steph Curry and Bob Weir doesn’t do anything for me. But I know that there are people who really want to see it. So here it is.

Eagle-eyed readers will note that I previously tweeted this photo from my personal account, but deleted it. That’s because I realized that many if not most of those people who enjoyed seeing the photo of Steph Curry and Bob Weir on Twitter will also enjoy seeing it on Defector, thus using one of their monthly free articles and perhaps making them more likely to subscribe. That’s called business.

If you would like a smaller version of the photo of Steph Curry and Bob Weir, perhaps to print out and keep in your wallet, see below:

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture with Grateful Dead musician Bob Weir following Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on April 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If you would like a bigger version of the photo of Steph Curry and Bob Weir, see below:

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture with Grateful Dead musician Bob Weir following Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on April 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

I’m Great At Falling Asleep Now

Funbag
47Comments
Drew Magary

Jalen Brunson Torched Utah’s Shabby Playoff Defense

NBA
14Comments
Chris Thompson

New Shirt In The Merch Store!

Defector’s latest t-shirt is a collaboration with longtime Philly street artist El Toro. Get it at defectorstore.com! Made and printed with union labor in the USA.
Shop Now

Someone Out There Probably Wants To See This Photo Of Steph Curry And Bob Weir

This Is So Stupid
96Comments
Barry Petchesky

Give Me Game 7 Or Go To Hell

NBA
25Comments
Ray Ratto

See more stories