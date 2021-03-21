So Many Things Had To Go Wrong So This Goalie Goal Could Exist

Facing a 1-0 deficit in the dying embers of its La Liga match against Real Valladolid on Saturday, Sevilla did what trailing teams should always do: It sent the goalie up. And let us all be grateful that Yassine “Bono” Bounou ran all the way into the Valladolid box for a corner kick, because what happened next was a beautiful disaster of a goalkeeper goal.

A GOAL FROM THE GOALKEEPER!! 🤩



A wild finish as Sevilla snatch a point with Bono going up and scoring this last-second equalizer! #RealValladolidSevilla pic.twitter.com/jiLc6OU4Et — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 20, 2021

The only person who seemingly did exactly what he was supposed to on the play was substitute striker and large man Luuk de Jong, who used his every inch of his height and vertical to head the ball across the goal into the mass of Sevilla players. It fell to substitute Óscar Rodríguez, who had a bit of space and time to center it back but instead flailed at it and whiffed almost entirely. That’s when Valladolid took over the mistake-making, as Saidy Janko and Jawad El Yamiq both decided to let the ball roll, thinking it would go out of bounds. It decidedly did not, allowing Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri to nutmeg El Yamiq with a pass towards the front of goal.

That wasn’t all, though! En-Nesyri’s pass went to center back Jules Koundé, who might be the real MVP of this goal. First, the 22-year-old Frenchman nudged the ball into Bono’s path, and then he immediately leaped to get out of the way of his goalie’s chaos strike. Koundé’s efforts were significantly better than his center back partner’s: Diego Carlos tried shooting as the ball careened back towards the center of the box, but the only thing that arrived his way was the ground as he ate shit.

Props to Bono, though, who didn’t panic as the ball bounced around the box, though you can see him start to think about running back towards his own net. After smashing the ball in, the Moroccan No. 13 also pulled off the “take jersey off only to reveal a nearly identical undershirt” celebration, a rarely seen but always delightful capper on proceedings.

You don’t get to see a goalie goal all that often, but Sevilla made it count, and the club was rewarded with a late point for its combination of calm under pressure and sheer dumb luck.