Skip to contents
Cycling

Sepp Kuss Becomes The First American In A Decade To Win A Tour de France Stage

5:28 PM EDT on Jul 13, 2021
TOPSHOT - Team Jumbo Visma's Sepp Kuss of US celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 15th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 191 km between Ceret and Andorre-La-Vieille, on July 11, 2021. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Philippe Lopez/Getty Images

By Stage 15 of the Tour de France, Sepp Kuss’s Jumbo-Visma team was so broken from the wave of first- and second-week crashes that the three riders they sent into the stage’s breakaway represented over half of their team. Three of the team’s strongest riders—including Primoz Roglic, their team leader, and Tony Martin, who rides like he’s diesel-powered—crashed out early, leaving a small yet strong squad to sift through the wreckage. They’ve hit the race’s third week on impressive form: Jonas Vingegaard’s strong riding in the mountains is the surprise of the Tour, Wout Van Aert throttled the field to win the queen stage, and this past Sunday, dedicated supporting rider Sepp Kuss finally raced for himself and earned the first stage win by an American in a decade.

Though he has the talent, Kuss is an unlikely stage winner on a few fronts. His job for Jumbo-Visma is almost always to protect others (usually Roglic), to drain his legs in service of someone else. It’s a noble calling, one that earns you respect and admiration within the peloton but none of the glory that comes with individual victory. Tim Declercq and Michael Morkov have put Mark Cavendish in perfect positions to win each of his four stages, and while Cavendish has profusely thanked them, their names don’t go in any record books.

Kuss is the first American stage winner since Tyler Farrar in 2011. In the intervening decade, a few talented Americans put forth good performances in the Tour—Andrew Talansky finished tenth overall in 2013 and 11th two years later, while Tejay Van Garderen finished fifth twice and took best young rider in 2012—yet nobody broke through and actually won a race until Kuss took first in Andorra this past Sunday. Kuss’s win also came on the same day that American rider Coryn Rivera won the final stage of the Giro Donne.

Kuss lives in Andorra during the season, and he had the benefit of getting to race for the win on roads he’s trained on and knows well. He chose the perfect time to attack on the Col de Beixalis—a climb so hard he told CyclingNews he doesn’t train on it much—then held on through the descent and flat run-in to the finish as Alejandro Valverde, the most prolific winner in the race, tried to chase him down into a biting headwind. Winning took nerves and legs in equal measure; after the race, Kuss said that his knowledge of the descent kept him calm until he had to time-trial away from Valverde. He also said that, despite his knowledge of the mountain, his Beixalis attack wasn’t timed for a specific corner, a particular distance out from the finish line, or a moment when a certain rider dropped from the break, but rather for the moment he saw his girlfriend, who is Spanish pro rider Noemí Ferré, and her family cheering him on.

“For sure I need to do something before then, so I can take the time to see them,” Kuss said of his thinking once he learned where they’d be. “It was really special to have them supporting me on a day like this.”

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Pirates Have Sharts, White Sox Get Smelley

Defector Up All Night

Sepp Kuss Becomes The First American In A Decade To Win A Tour de France Stage

Cycling
Defector tank

THE DEFECTOR TANK

The Defector Tank has arrived. This 100% cotton tank top, printed by a unionized workshop, is only available for a limited time. Be the envy of all your friends this summer, or all year round if you're truly committed.
Shop Now

ESPN Has Found The Absolute Worst Way To Talk About The Absolute Coolest Stuff

MLB

Rob Manfred Throws Fans Some Crumbs From The Table

MLB

See more stories