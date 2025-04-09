Season 8 Kicks Off With A Couch And A Fuckboy

During my freshman orientation, we were told that of the three ways to pass time in college—sleeping, studying, or partying—we could only pick two. A similar framework applies to couches. Couches can theoretically be comfortable, affordable, and beautiful, but in practice you must sacrifice one attribute.

So imagine you come across a dreamily comfortable couch that could be yours for the low, low price of zero dollars. This couch also happens to be gorgeous. All you have to do is loosen your moral code a smidge, maybe screw over a former fling. You can handle that, right?

Welcome to Season 8 of Normal Gossip! We are so back.

Our guest this week is Scaachi Koul! Scaachi is a culture writer at Slate, the co-host of the Ambie-award winning Scamfluencers podcast, and the author of the bestselling One Day We'll All Be Dead And None Of This Will Matter. Her work has also appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, The Cut, and This American Life. Her second book, Sucker Punch, is out now.

We forced Scaachi to tell an embarrassing story in lieu of the gossip she originally wanted to bring us, which was—all the lawyers are saying it—too hot to air. Then Rachelle regaled Scaachi with the tale of the couch and the fuckboy.

