Salt, Fat, Acid, Gossip! Normal Gossip Is Back!

One of the most chaotic places I subject myself to is the local farmer's market. It is always too early in the morning for the kind of behavior going on there: people cutting in line, dogs standing in the middle of the sidewalk, a double stroller trying to fit into the bread line. Watching people trying to figure out how to pay at the farmer's market is an adventure. You also can gossip with your fellow green onion lovers with just a glance. It's a weird, and strange, and difficult place.

That's why we were thrilled when a perfect piece of farmer's market gossip landed in our gossip intake folder (email) over the off-season. The gossip this week is juicy, like the perfect summer peach. It's annoying, like the stand that always plays loud music. And it's shiny and new, like the morning sun.

This is the first episode of Season 4 and we are thrilled to be back.

Joining me this week is the beloved and brilliant Samin Nosrat. Samin is the author of the James Beard Award-winning and New York Times bestselling cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat. She is also the host of the Netflix series by the same name. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is the book that actually taught me how to cook after years of following cookbook recipes, so I was delighted to gossip with Samin!

We discussed how a farmer's market functions, why it is so chaotic, and how gossip can be a status quo in some cultures and a faux pas in others. Samin told me about how she uses gossip personally, and how she's evolving to try and use it better.

And then we dove into our story about young love, housemates, and the miracle of a perfectly ripe peach. What more could you want in a season premiere!?

(The transcript for this week’s episode can be found here.)

And if you do have some good goss that you want us to hear, the email for that is normalgossip@defector.com, or phone it in to 2-6-7-9-GOSSIP.