Robinson Canó Will Lose $24 Million After Testing Positive For Archaic Steroids

Thanks to the 10-year, $240 million contract that he signed back in late 2013, Robinson Canó was set to make $24 million just for suiting up as a Met this season. As long as he didn’t do anything so heinously against the rules that it would net him a massive suspension, like when he tested positive for furosemide in 2018 and had to sit out 80 games, it’d be yet another season with an enormous payday for the eight-time All-Star. And I mean, he surely learned his lesson with that heavy punishment. It’s not like he would just continue to brazenly—

BREAKING: New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. He will forfeit a $24 million salary. News story will be up soon at ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2020

Lol. As soon as the Mets try to turn the corner past the Wilpon era, something this tremendously, obviously dumb happens, and a guy who’s still mostly an above-average hitter in the infield gets caught with something that really should not be in his body. To add insult to injury, Canó reportedly didn’t even try to cheat in a clever way, opting instead for the same shit that disgraced Ben Johnson all the way back at the 1988 Olympics.

Canó positive test was for Stanozolol — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 18, 2020

One would have to believe that there are more efficient, effective, and under-the-radar ways to dope in 2020—tiny robots in your blood, a brain implant that lets you read minds, a rat that hides in your helmet and pulls your hair in order to move your arms at the exact right time you need to smash a 99-mph fastball into the bleachers. But nah, Canó went with the PED equivalent of banging loudly on a trash can, and now he’s gotta spend his summer playing video games and getting into quilting. At least he’s got another $48 million coming to him before his contract is up.