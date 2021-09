The Nationals made some personnel moves today:

On Sept. 1, the Nationals placed unvaccinated non-playing employees on unpaid admirative leave for two weeks, giving them time to review exemption requests. If, in that time, those employees changed their mind about getting vaccinated, they could have remained with the club. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) September 15, 2021

No need to dwell on this for very long, but take a moment to think about how unbelievably easy it would have been for these guys to simply follow the kind of employer-enforced vaccine mandate that has existed in America for generations and not lose their jobs. Wow, what a bunch of idiots!

