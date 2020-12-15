Skip to contents
Report: It’s Just The Preseason, But Man, It Looks Like Our Team Got The Best Player In The Draft

Patrick Redford
December 15, 2020 12:02 pm
dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center on November 15, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Nets defeated the Celtics 102-97.
Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Look. Look look look. Obviously it’s early. I know. I know! But did you see the game last night? No, the basketball game. I wanted to check out the guy we just drafted. Did you see the new guy out there, making plays? Hooboy. It’s really amazing dude, I wasn’t so sure about this pick, but man if you saw it, you’d know. I honestly can’t help but feel like we got the best player in the draft. The best player in the damn NBA Draft. On our team!

The experts said he was untested, that there were questions about his fit, but all I saw was a star in the making. Call me crazy, but he could be an all-star like this year. We got a steal. The steal of the draft. Look, how many rookies have you seen set a pick, and then roll? It comes so easy to him; the third-stringers out there never played against someone at that level and it shows. You have questions.

No. No, yeah, no, good question, yeah, still the preseason. Real games start in a week. So to me, actually, it’s not hard to see how he’ll do even better against better competition. The other guys out there didn’t really seem to know what they were doing yet, but once you get him in a game with people at his level you get more and better spacing, and more athletic opponents means more room to work. It’s impossible not to get hyped. It’s time to win again. The bad times were worth it. Did you see him catch a pass, and then shoot? You can’t teach that. Kid’s a natural.

The guys picked ahead of him are all bums. It blows my mind that other GMs are so concerned with “athleticism” or “fit” or “being good at basketball.” Not our GM. Dude knows talent. He knows you draft the best prospect and trust the cream to rise to the top, and this one’s a hit. Even if he doesn’t win rookie of the year, we know our team has the best player in this draft. Michael Carter-Williams won rookie of the year, we know it doesn’t matter. Best player in the draft, man, I’m telling you.

Wait, uh, yeah of course they try hard. Preseason is how you get ready for the real thing. It’s not the season, but the word “season” is actually right there in the word “preseason” and you can still tell from the tape who’s going to be good. It’s still a high level of competition. These stats are real. He looks great. Best player in the draft. Best player. Wanna get hyped? This is a top-level play; you can’t guard this. Walking bucket. Top player.

Best player in the draft.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

