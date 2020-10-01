Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Ramon Laureano Blesses Dumb In-Game Interview With Immediate Profanity

Patrick Redford
October 1, 2020
Laureano gets ready in the outfield.
Screenshot: ESPN

The ESPN broadcast mic’d up A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano during the third inning of this afternoon’s elimination game against the White Sox for an interview. The whole segment was painful, as the first four White Sox batters of the inning hit it at Laureano. When Eloy Jimenez bonged one to Laureano on the first pitch of the frame, the center fielder had to give him respect, declaring, “Damn, he can FUCKING run.”

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer

