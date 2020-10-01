Ramon Laureano Blesses Dumb In-Game Interview With Immediate Profanity

The ESPN broadcast mic’d up A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano during the third inning of this afternoon’s elimination game against the White Sox for an interview. The whole segment was painful, as the first four White Sox batters of the inning hit it at Laureano. When Eloy Jimenez bonged one to Laureano on the first pitch of the frame, the center fielder had to give him respect, declaring, “Damn, he can FUCKING run.”

lmao mic'd up Ramon Laureano yells "he can FUCKIN run!" when Eloy Jimenez runs into second on a play 😂 pic.twitter.com/F91yhbNiDF — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) October 1, 2020

