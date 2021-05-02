Please Go Away, Cait

Caitlyn Jenner—former Olympic hero, rich reality TV personality, and the woman who holds the unfortunate title of “most famous trans person in the world”—has been running around trying to claim that she’s going to challenge California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Jenner, a Republican who supported Donald Trump, got asked by TMZ this weekend how she felt about young trans girls playing sports with young cis girls, and took the position that teenagers’ bodies need more policing:

“I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said Saturday during a brief interview in a Malibu parking lot.

Please go away.