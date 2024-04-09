The Milwaukee Bucks are desperate for a win, which is a bad thing to need when you are a few hours away from tipping off against the league-leading Boston Celtics. But I am here to tell you one thing and one thing only: The Bucks will win their game tonight, because Damian Lillard has engaged the wet orb.

The Celtics are so screwed. The Bucks are winning the title. No man can be stopped after unlocking the core-stabilizing powers of the wet orb.

