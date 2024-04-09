Defector Up All Night
Oh Fuck Me, Damian Lillard Is Wiggling The Wet Orb
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Defector
See all posts
Are you a bad enough dugong to rescue the president?
After the wild success of our T-shirt featuring Chief Metaverse Officer Devin the Mixed-Reality Dugong, Lauren, Dan, and Devin dreamed of something even bigger: a beat-'em-up arcade game. While that project remains on hold due to the contraction of investment in the metaverse space, we have produced a second T-shirt, featuring concept art from El Toro. Available in gender-neutral and femme cuts at defectorstore.com. Union-made in the USA.
Start Game →