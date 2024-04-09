Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Defector Up All Night

Oh Fuck Me, Damian Lillard Is Wiggling The Wet Orb

5:15 PM EDT on April 9, 2024

Damian Lillard wiggles the orb
Image via Instagram
203Comments

The Milwaukee Bucks are desperate for a win, which is a bad thing to need when you are a few hours away from tipping off against the league-leading Boston Celtics. But I am here to tell you one thing and one thing only: The Bucks will win their game tonight, because Damian Lillard has engaged the wet orb.

The Celtics are so screwed. The Bucks are winning the title. No man can be stopped after unlocking the core-stabilizing powers of the wet orb.

Thank you for you continued support of Defector. Onward.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Politics

NAIA Becomes First Organization To Ban Trans Athletes From College Sports

April 9, 2024
Arts And Culture

It’s Not Who Plays The Next Bond, It’s How You Write Him

April 9, 2024
Olympics

What Will It Take To Fix SafeSport?

April 9, 2024
See all posts