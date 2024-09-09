New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

A new lawsuit was filed in Harris County (Texas) District Court against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. The plaintiff claims Watson sexually assaulted her in her home in October 2020. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, is represented by Tony Buzbee, the same attorney who represented almost all of the more than two dozen women who have filed similar suits against Watson over the past several years. Twenty-three of the suits were settled, one was dropped, and two are still active. The Houston Texans, who Watson played for when the alleged assaults occurred, have also reached settlements with 30 women who either did or were prepared to make claims against the organization.

According to the new suit, Watson met the plaintiff in July 2020 and arranged to go on a date with her in October of that year. She says Watson had trouble finding her apartment at first, and was "yelling and screaming" at her on the phone about how he didn't "have time for this." Once he came inside, the plaintiff says she told Watson to sit in the living room while she finished getting ready, only to find him naked on her bed. She says he demanded a massage, and when she refused to touch his buttocks or penis, he "penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit" and "roughly sexually assaulted" her for several minutes until she broke free and "ran to her dresser to grab a heavy piece of décor for self-defense." At this point, the suit says, Watson stormed out of the apartment.

Per the suit, Doe was prepared to come forward, only to be discouraged by the public treatment of other victims and the lack of meaningful discipline for Watson, who was suspended for 11 games in 2022.

The suit also claims Doe "has suffered severe mental anguish as a result of this incident," and "experiences nervous breakdowns and difficulty sleeping." Doe is seeking punitive damages for sexual assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The Browns did not immediately return a request for comment. The full suit can be read here.