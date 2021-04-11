Skip to contents
NBA

Miles Bridges Dunks Clint Capela Into Another Realm

Samer Kalaf
April 11, 2021 4:13 pm
Miles Bridges unleashes a big-time dunk over Clint Capela
Bally Sports Southeast

Eric Collins, the Charlotte Hornets’ TV play-by-play broadcaster, has already received plenty of attention this NBA season for his enthusiasm and energy, because he’s regularly operating at the volume of a pro wrestling main event. He’ll probably get more shine for his call of Miles Bridges’s dunk over Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks in today’s game. Even without sound, the dunk was fantastic, as Bridges absolutely yammed it on his opponent, but Collins’s hollering was well earned.

As with all dunks of this genre, it’s Bridges cocking back his arm that makes it cooler:

Although Collins and color commentator Dell Curry were convinced that Bridges had just sealed the game with his dunk, completely demoralizing the Hawks and causing them to possibly contemplate retiring en masse from the sport of professional basketball right then and there, Bogdan Bogdanovic answered with a three-pointer, and Atlanta came back to win, 105-101. Oh well. Still a sick dunk.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

