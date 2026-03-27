Make It Nice: Mirror Mirror On The Wall

Welcome back to Make It Nice, Defector's best interior design advice column. Today, we have a mirror dilemma, a kid- and guest-friendly bathroom, and dinner plates that feel more dignified.

Margot asks:

My partner and I fell in love with Rejuvenation's Bentwood Rounded Rectangle Mirror (walnut edges, 32" x 48") but— between the price and the required shipping fee—are skittish about paying almost $1k for a mirror. We are just leaving the Ikea era of our 20s and trying to make our spaces feel a little more solid, so we have to ask... is this just what a nice, large mirror costs? We do have a big, non-framed, landlord-grade mirror hanging in our bathroom; do people ever get their own mirrors framed locally? Just spitballing here, since I was really excited about adding a mirror to our big blank wall and am trying to figure out what our options are. [The mirror] is going onto a large white wall in our living room. We’d plan to eventually put a credenza underneath once we have the budget for one. (The solution of using the bathroom mirror might create more problems than it solves, as we’d then have to find a mirror for the bathroom…)

I understand the sticker shock. $1,000 is a lot for a mirror! I took a quick look and found something similar on Etsy for $500, with free shipping. It’s a dark wood with rounded edges, just like the one from Rejuvenation. It’s a little bigger, though, so you’ll have to see if it fits in your space. $500 is around what I would expect to pay for a new wood-framed mirror this size. If you want to save some money, you can keep an eye on Facebook Marketplace. I’m seeing large mirrors in my area go for $150-300. It just takes a little patience.

You certainly can get a mirror framed. Blick and Michaels do custom framing, and they both do mirrors. The cost is mostly determined by the size of your existing mirror and what kind of frame you choose. You’re right, though, that this may be more costly in terms of time, effort, and money than just buying another mirror.

P.S.: If you wanted to make your landlord-grade bathroom mirror feel more polished, there are some easy framing options for that. There are lots of companies that will sell you framing kits that adhere to wall-mounted bathroom mirrors. Framemymirror.com is just one of many companies to offer this.

P.P.S.: I completely understand wanting to leave IKEA behind in your 30s, but the reality is that IKEA has some good stuff! The Hovet mirror and the Lindbyn series, especially the first two on this page, are excellent deals for this size and shape. Both of these would look good over a credenza, in my opinion!

George asks:

My family moved into a new house earlier this year. A main selling point for my wife and I was that our kid, who is 4, could now have his own bathroom. This bathroom would also be for guests, mainly our parents, who stay with us a few times per year. We want to decorate the bathroom in a fun way for our son but not too cartoonish to where it’s unappealing to guests. The bathroom is a blank canvas. It’s all pretty standard all-white fixtures and tile. Any ideas?

Big congrats to your son on his new, personal bathroom. A huge achievement for a pre-schooler! This is a really fun prompt for me because I’m about to recommend basically everything I already have in my bathroom. I know my taste will appeal to a child.

First, you should look at the Sproos shower head, which comes in so many fun colors. We’ve got one in each bathroom, and they’re great. The water pressure on these things is incredible. You can get just the shower head or add on a storage bar. We have the filter add-ons and they’re great. We replace them every three months.

Next, get a tinted shower curtain from Quiet Town. You don’t have to get too matchy-matchy here. Here’s an example of what I would go with:

I think this looks put together but still fun for a kid. This is also something your son could help with. Maybe he can pick the shower curtain color, and you guys can build from there!

Christine asks:

This isn’t a room question but I need help replacing my dinnerware, including cups. I hate my scratched-up plates and I am so over drinking out of mismatched mason jars. I want something that feels more refined and “adult” but not too delicate for everyday use. Ideally, it’s dishwasher friendly.

If I were replacing my dinner plates, I’d get these simple guys from Crate & Barrel. I like that they’re slightly textured and that they’ve got a little bit of a lip. They look nice but not too nice to use on a daily basis, and they can certainly go in the dishwasher. I also really like East Fork’s dinner plates, but they’re definitely thicker and have more of a farmhouse vibe. It just depends on what you’re going for.

For cups, I love Hawkins’ tinted glassware. I have a set of 12-ounce glasses and think they’re so fun, plus they stack! If the tint is too much, just get the clear. These glasses rule with or without the color.

Want my help? Email makeitnice@defector.com or leave a comment below.