Defector Up All Night

Let’s Watch the Detroit Lions Go Crazy For Olympic Track & Field

5:01 PM EDT on Aug 1, 2021
Screen cap via Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions backup quarterback David Blough is married to Olympic hurdler Melissa Gonzalez, who appears to be a much better athlete than him. Gonzalez is representing Colombia in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, and on Friday, the Lions had a watch party for her first round. We won’t ruin what happened just yet. You need to see this cuteness for yourself.

@detroitlions

Whole squad is behind you, Mel 💙 #DetroitLions #OnePride #nfl #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics

♬ WE GOTTA GO MEL – Detroit Lions

Blough is so adorably stressed as he shouts “We gotta go, Mel!” Gonzalez ran a 55.32, setting a Colombian national record in the process and finishing in the top four to qualify for the semi-final. She’ll race again Monday at 7:55 a.m. EST.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector!

Kalyn Kahler

Staff writer.

