Let’s Watch the Detroit Lions Go Crazy For Olympic Track & Field

Detroit Lions backup quarterback David Blough is married to Olympic hurdler Melissa Gonzalez, who appears to be a much better athlete than him. Gonzalez is representing Colombia in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, and on Friday, the Lions had a watch party for her first round. We won’t ruin what happened just yet. You need to see this cuteness for yourself.

Blough is so adorably stressed as he shouts “We gotta go, Mel!” Gonzalez ran a 55.32, setting a Colombian national record in the process and finishing in the top four to qualify for the semi-final. She’ll race again Monday at 7:55 a.m. EST.

