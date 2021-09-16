Let’s Remember Some College Football Guys, With Spencer Hall

College football started in earnest three weeks ago. But has college football REALLY started if Defector—long a bastion of college football content that only Tiger Droppings can rival in terms of both scope and devotion—hasn’t paid attention to it yet? I say no. College football only starts when Roth and I start doin’ some hatin’, and THAT is the subject of this week’s Distraction.

But there’s even MORE rah-rah shit to be found in this week’s episode. Blogging legend Spencer Hall—formerly of Every Day Should Be Saturday and now the co-proprietor of Channel 6, an eminently subscribe-able blog in its own right—joins Roth and me to answer all of our tiresome questions and to remind us that absolutely no one is in charge of this fuck factory of a sport. Spencer also endured the return of my homemade mashups and he answered a few Funbag inquiries. But more important, he Remembered Some College Football Guys with us. Remembering college guys is even more fun than remembering the pros, so let’s do that right now.

D.J. Shockley

Aaron Murray

Jay Barker

Troy Davis

Tai Streets

Joe Germaine

Matt Mauck

Cedric Cobbs

Bo Scarbrough

Jeff Smoker

Kurt Kittner

Trevone Boykin

Major Applewhite

Anthone Lott

Antonio Langham

Chris Gizzi

Jason White

D’Wayne Bates

Cody Pickett

Remember all those guys? Whatever happened to those guys? By all means, remember some more down in the comments.

If you would like to subscribe to The Distraction, you can do that at Stitcher, or through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you might get your podcasts. If you’d like to listen to an ad-free version of the podcast, you can do so on Stitcher Premium; a free month of Stitcher Premium can be yours if you use the promotional code “DISTRACT.” Thank you as always for your support.