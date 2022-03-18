Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Let’s Have A Dang March Madness Open Thread

Tom Ley
11:55 AM EDT on Mar 18, 2022
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Listen. It’s Friday, the sun is shining throughout much of the country, and the only sensible thing to do is fuck off at work and spend the day watching NCAA men’s and women’s tournament games. If you would like to chat about hoops while you watch today’s games and count down the hours until it is appropriate for you to crack the first beer of the day (at least wait until after noon), here is the place for you to do that. Have fun!

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

This March Madness, Consider Suffering In Silence For Once

College Basketball
25Comments
Ray Ratto

Let’s Have A Dang March Madness Open Thread

Defector Up All Night
34Comments
Tom Ley

Keep Your Head As Hot As Your Takes With The Defector Beanie

Shop Now

Which Specific Form Of Lakers Humiliation Are You Rooting For?

NBA
62Comments
Ray Ratto

Lawsuit: Dallas Mavericks Fired Donnie Nelson For Reporting Sexual Assault And Harassment

NBA
48Comments
Diana Moskovitz

See more stories