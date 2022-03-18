Listen. It’s Friday, the sun is shining throughout much of the country, and the only sensible thing to do is fuck off at work and spend the day watching NCAA men’s and women’s tournament games. If you would like to chat about hoops while you watch today’s games and count down the hours until it is appropriate for you to crack the first beer of the day (at least wait until after noon), here is the place for you to do that. Have fun!
Defector Up All Night
Let’s Have A Dang March Madness Open Thread
11:55 AM EDT on Mar 18, 2022
