Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Win Free Books for Life from Bookshop.org

To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Bookshop.org is giving one lucky winner free books for life. The Grand Prize winner will receive an annual gift card of $600 to spend on Bookshop.org and will also get to choose a bookstore to receive a donation. Five second-place winners will receive a $100 gift card to redeem on Bookshop.org.
Enter Now
Podcasts

Karen K. Ho Would Rather Be Hit By A Car Than Complain To The Manager

Justin Ellis
3:58 PM EST on Feb 16, 2022
Illustration by Tara Jacoby

There was a point in time, in the not too distant past, where a certain name did not dominate our feeds, our discourse, or the curses we say under our breath after a seemingly simple trip to run an errand goes sideways because of one indignant and self righteous person pitching a fit in the middle of it.

I am, of course, talking about the name “Karen.” Did you shudder a little when you read that?

It would make sense if you did. But the reality for women like Karen K. Ho is that, until very recently, this was just another normal name. And growing up as an Asian-Canadian kid outside Toronto, it was a name that offered an easy way of fitting in with different groups. Sadly, that is no longer the case.

In this week’s episode of Namedropping, Giri and Samer sit down to talk with Karen, a journalist based in New York who you may also know as the lady who warns you against doomscrolling on Twitter. Karen shares how her Chinese name influenced her English name, how being raised not to bother other people shaped how she goes through the world and what it’s been like watching her name become a marker for the “growing amount of awareness regarding antagonism between people who are white and everyone else.”

You can find the transcript for the episode here. If you happen to read the transcript instead of listening to episodes, we’d love it if you could go to the podcast platform of your choice and give us a review.

You can subscribe to Namedropping on Apple, Spotify, or wherever else you listen to podcasts. You can find our RSS feed here. Email us at namedropping@defector.com, or follow us on Instagram. Thanks friends!

Recommended

Rona Akbari Misses Weather Talk

Justin Ellis

Projects Editor

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Only Thing Stopping Me From Captaining The Los Angeles Lakers Is My Brave Support Of Human Rights

NBA
1Comment
Patrick Redford

Karen K. Ho Would Rather Be Hit By A Car Than Complain To The Manager

Podcasts
3Comments
Justin Ellis
Today's blogs are presented by

Win Free Books for Life from Bookshop.org

To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Bookshop.org is giving one lucky winner free books for life. The Grand Prize winner will receive an annual gift card of $600 to spend on Bookshop.org and will also get to choose a bookstore to receive a donation. Five second-place winners will receive a $100 gift card to redeem on Bookshop.org.
Enter Now

WHOSE HOUSE? R A MS HOOSE

This Is So Stupid
43Comments
Barry Petchesky

The Race For The Top High School Basketball Job In The Country Is Officially On

High School Sports
11Comments
Dave McKenna

See more stories