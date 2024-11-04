Imagine you get to the stadium for the NFL game and suddenly soul singer Ronald Isley walks out to midfield. The lights go down and someone hands him a microphone. He strikes a pose and begins to sing:

Hey Moo Dang,

Sit and speak to me brother

You're moving too fast

Life is more than eating grass

Out of the tunnel emerges celebrity animal Moo Dang! Ronald Isley continues:

Hey Moo Dang,

Come and talk to me brother

Silver and gold

Won't be there when nights get cold

Hey Moo Dang,

Break bread with me, brother

They say you're a star

Have you really come so far?

Cause life isn't easy

For a famous cow

Living off that fame

Not the sweat of your brow

Moo Dang, Moo Dang,

Tell me a story

Is this what you really need

The glamour, and glory?

Moo Dang, Moo Dang

Listen to me say

I know that deep down in your heart

All you want is hay

See you and I are just the same

Right beneath the surface

Even as a famous cow

Life isn't perfect

But here they come, bearing gifts

Say they'll make you famous

They don't know, that deep inside

It makes you feel aimless

Hey Moo Dang

Stand next to me, brother

When you're feeling down

You have all of us around

At that, Ronald Isley sweeps his hand around to indicate all of the fans in the stadium including you. Moo Dang swivels his fat head in a circle and sees that everyone there supports him even when times get hard. It's stressful dealing with fame and a single tear rolls down Moo Dang's cheek as he is touched by the power of a stadium full of love.

When you see that, you shed a tear yourself. This little demonstration has made you understand what really matters in life. The score of the Jaguars-Eagles game doesn't seem so important now. That's not what people will remember about this day.

