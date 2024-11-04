Imagine you get to the stadium for the NFL game and suddenly soul singer Ronald Isley walks out to midfield. The lights go down and someone hands him a microphone. He strikes a pose and begins to sing:
Hey Moo Dang,
Sit and speak to me brother
You're moving too fast
Life is more than eating grass
Out of the tunnel emerges celebrity animal Moo Dang! Ronald Isley continues:
Hey Moo Dang,
Come and talk to me brother
Silver and gold
Won't be there when nights get cold
Hey Moo Dang,
Break bread with me, brother
They say you're a star
Have you really come so far?
Cause life isn't easy
For a famous cow
Living off that fame
Not the sweat of your brow
Moo Dang, Moo Dang,
Tell me a story
Is this what you really need
The glamour, and glory?
Moo Dang, Moo Dang
Listen to me say
I know that deep down in your heart
All you want is hay
See you and I are just the same
Right beneath the surface
Even as a famous cow
Life isn't perfect
But here they come, bearing gifts
Say they'll make you famous
They don't know, that deep inside
It makes you feel aimless
Hey Moo Dang
Stand next to me, brother
When you're feeling down
You have all of us around
At that, Ronald Isley sweeps his hand around to indicate all of the fans in the stadium including you. Moo Dang swivels his fat head in a circle and sees that everyone there supports him even when times get hard. It's stressful dealing with fame and a single tear rolls down Moo Dang's cheek as he is touched by the power of a stadium full of love.
When you see that, you shed a tear yourself. This little demonstration has made you understand what really matters in life. The score of the Jaguars-Eagles game doesn't seem so important now. That's not what people will remember about this day.
