Politics

It’s Joever!

2:53 PM EDT on July 21, 2024

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: U.S. President Joe Biden departs the White House on July 15, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
527Comments

Well, the wait is over. A few minutes before 2:00 p.m. today, President Joe Biden released a statement announcing what had become inevitable: It's Joever. Biden is no longer seeking re-election in the 2024 Presidential race.

A few minutes later, Biden released another statement in which he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

The Democratic National Convention begins in a month, which doesn't leave a lot of time to cram in Republican legal challenges, a full retuning of various forms of ironic and semi-ironic Harris support, and whatever the hell it is Donald Trump is going to say about this. The gyre of history, much like the wheels on the bus, goes round and round.

