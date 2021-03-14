High School Sport Announcer Clarifies That His Vile Racist Outburst Was Simply The Result Of Spiking Blood Sugar

Last Thursday, a man named Matt Rowan was getting ready to call a high school girls basketball game in Oklahoma. As the the National Anthem played before the game between Norman High School and Midwest City began, Rowan noticed that the players on the Norman team were kneeling. That’s when he decided to get insanely racist on a hot mic.

Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! "F****** N******" is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF — Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021

“They’re kneeling? I hope Norman gets their ass kicked,” Rowan says in the clip above. “Fuck them. I hope they lose. Come on Midwest City. They’re gonna kneel like that? Hell no.” After a few more moments pass, Rowan adds, “Fucking niggers.”

By Friday, Rowan’s outburst had spread far enough and caused enough outrage that he felt compelled to send out a press release attempting to explain his actions. The statement is a truly incredible document, as it advances the “making excuses for being an awful racist shithead” genre through several new frontiers.

The announcer who made the racist statements is partially blaming it on low blood sugar. pic.twitter.com/6cTwIZdJZI — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) March 12, 2021

I would like to direct your attention to the fourth paragraph, which reads:

I will state that I suffer from Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking. Matt Rowan

Hopefully someone has made the Mayo Clinic aware of this, so that they can update their official list of diabetes symptoms to include “calmly and clearly uttering racial slurs.”