Sports Highlight Of The Day

Have You Seen The Pogo Guys?

Laura Wagner
5:26 PM EDT on Mar 28, 2022
two people on pogos
My parents gave me a pogo stick for Christmas one year, but because I was a puny child too light to really generate any significant bounce, I got bored with it and the pogo stick ended up languishing in the basement for years next to some stilts. Now I’m wondering if it’s still down there because this looks fun as hell.

Look at this! They are pogo-ing so high!

It seems it’s not all thrill and glamour, though.

This pogo enthusiasts behind this Instagram account describes themselves as “just a bunch of pals trying to make pogo sticking a thing.”

I’m ready to declare: Pogo-sticking is a thing.

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Sheep Dog Doing Its Damn Job

Laura Wagner

Staff writer

