Defector Up All Night

Have A Ball In The March Madness Open Thread

2:20 PM EDT on March 21, 2025

The McNeese Cowboys celebrate their win over the Clemson University Tigers during the first round of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 20, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
The games are in full swing, the sun is out (hopefully, I don't know where you live), and the freakin' weekend is here. Feel free to hang out here and chat while you watch basketball until your eyes bleed.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

