The Chicago White Sox are 10-22 and playing like a team that has been afflicted by a particularly effective curse. Case in point: Thursday's game against the Twins went into extra innings, tied at 2-2. They managed to load the bases in the bottom of the 10th, at which point Twins pitcher Brock Stewart threw what should have been a game-losing beanball. Except for one problem: the guy who got hit, Hanser Alberto, also swung at the two-strike pitch.

White Sox would have had a walk off HBP but Hanser Alberto swung the bat here pic.twitter.com/ht8rQO8ofw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 4, 2023

The White Sox went on to lose the game in 12 innings, 7-3.

