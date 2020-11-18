Fox Sports Dingus Blows Scoop On Giants Coaches Throwing Hands

Wow, have you heard the big Giants news? Joe Judge fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo today, and get this: Colombo painted a big rock to look like there was a tunnel going through it, and after Judge ran towards what he thought was a tunnel and smacked into the rock, he fired Colombo on the spot. Wow! Take it from Jason McIntyre, the wrongest radio guy around, who announced a big “SCOOP” this morning:
Damn, that’s crazy. Second source for this claim?
SCOOP: Jason McIntyre is, as usual, super full of shit.