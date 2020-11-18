Fox Sports Dingus Blows Scoop On Giants Coaches Throwing Hands

Wow, have you heard the big Giants news? Joe Judge fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo today, and get this: Colombo painted a big rock to look like there was a tunnel going through it, and after Judge ran towards what he thought was a tunnel and smacked into the rock, he fired Colombo on the spot. Wow! Take it from Jason McIntyre, the wrongest radio guy around, who announced a big “SCOOP” this morning:

SCOOP: I'm told NY Giants coaches Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got into a fistfight this morning.



Punches thrown. I'm told Colombo got the better of him, and Judge fired him instantly. https://t.co/O2DmYNnkmW — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 18, 2020

Damn, that’s crazy. Second source for this claim?

I'm told by numerous sources that there was no fistfight between Joe Judge and Marc Colombo.



"Absolutely false in every way." — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 18, 2020

From #NYG: Report of fistfight is “absolutely false in every way.” — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 18, 2020

Told same. Marc Colombo wasn’t pleased by Joe Judge’s decision and let it be known verbally. But nothing physical, according to sources. https://t.co/37yTF4L4Fa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2020

The #Giants aren’t even working in person right now. Everything is virtual. Just a complete made-up rumor. https://t.co/80O8rMx9BN — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 18, 2020

I’m told per sources this is categorically false. The #Giants deny this and have no idea where this story originated from … https://t.co/ztdrxr2J7S — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) November 18, 2020

There was an argument. There was no physical fight. #Giants https://t.co/wQKIVxniWW — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 18, 2020

like the other reports, i have also been told that marc colombo did not go apeshit on joe judge and fight him this morning — charles (#1 going hyperdrive fan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 18, 2020

SCOOP: Jason McIntyre is, as usual, super full of shit.