Everyone’s Been Competing To Post Defector’s 10,000th Blog And I Just Clicked Publish On This

For about a month now, Defector staffers have been greedily eyeing the "published" counter in Wordpress as it creeps toward 10,000—ten thousand blogs published here since we launched in September 2020. Odds had been set; Ray Ratto was the prohibitive favorite. But everyone wants their byline on the big 10K. A record number of bloggers are currently writing or making edits, as they thirstily yearn for the notoriety. It's all a little unseemly, if you ask me.

So I posted this. I win. Here's to the next 10,000 blogs.