Every Episode Of The Danny McBride HBO Universe, Ranked

The Righteous Gemstones' final episode aired on Sunday, closing another chapter in what has been a 16-year project by comedian-writer-creator Danny McBride and his co-creators/friends from college, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, to tell the stories of life in the South and the fantasies of American exceptionalism. The stories of career charlatans, egomaniacal has-beens, greedy televangelists, drug-addicted hustlers, hard-living gamblers, and human volcanoes ready to burst; the kinds of people who inspire Warren Zevon or Townes Van Zandt songs. No one has captured 21st-century America with more specificity, showing the comical obsessions—with hypermasculinity and accumulation—that always threaten to destroy us.

In 2009, McBride teamed up with his friends and collaborators from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, namely Hill, Green, and Ben Best, to create Eastbound & Down. McBride played Kenny Powers, a John Rocker-meets-Jose Canseco type of baseball superstar at the worst point in his life. All of his money and success and chances to play had burned out, reducing him to moving in with his brother Dustin (John Hawkes) and filling in as a substitute PE teacher at the elementary school where his former love April (Katy Mixon) works. Eastbound proved that McBride and his team could take what might have been a silly sitcom and elevate it to a novelistic character study of man in a spiritual battle between his worst impulses and his desires for change and human connection. It was an instant hit.

Eastbound was followed, in 2016, by Vice Principals, a two-hander about low-stakes ambition in which McBride plays Neil Gamby, a simmering kettle of violence and frustration, desperate to be the next principal of North Jackson High School, just like his rival and co-vice principal Lee Russell (Walton Goggins), a sociopathic social climber. The two end up forging an alliance when the job goes to Dr. Belinda Brown (Kimberly Hébert Gregory), depicting the white male insecurity and frustrations around DEI and their malevolent, power-grabbing fantasies.

And then we get to The Righteous Gemstones in 2019, an extravagant familial power drama disguised as a comedy. It introduced audiences to the Gemstones, a family of megachurch evangelists lead by Eli (John Goodman) and his three children Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine), as well as their uncle Baby Billy (Goggins), in the aftermath of the death of their mother, Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles). On one hand, it's a show about wealth and corruption and how religion becomes a product sold to you by flawed people, but on the other, it's about forgiveness and family and humanity coming together despite these flaws. High-concept and high-minded, it shows the growth and sophistication that McBride and his team have developed in their television world. Time will tell what their next television project will be, but in the meanwhile, let's celebrate their accomplishments by ranking every episode of their shows, in order from the least great to the greatest.

83. Eastbound & Down: S4-06 "Chapter 27"

Kenny takes Guy Young’s (Ken Marino) television show for himself and destroys his family in the process. Kenny just can't do celebrity and superstardom halfway, he's a true addict and he must consume it all until it takes its toll on everyone around him.

82. Vice Principals: S2-02 "Slaughter"

Gamby continues his investigation into finding his attempted killer, while Russell deals with an encroaching teacher mutiny. Plus, we get early indications that Russell's megalomania and craven ambition alienate everyone in its vicinity.

81. The Righteous Gemstones: S4-04 "He Goeth Before You Into Galilee"

The kids take a trip to the lake house where they run a scheme to try and break up Eli and their mom's best friend, Ms. Lori (Megan Mullally).

80. The Righteous Gemstones: S2-03 "For He Is A Liar And The Father of Lies"

Eli suspiciously hides his tracks about the night before sending his kids off to try and uncover things about his past.

79. The Righteous Gemstones: S2-06 "Never Avenge Yourselves but Leave It to the Wrath"

The family deals with the fallout of BJ's (Tim Baltz) baptism, and Jesse wants to hunt down the cycle ninjas that shot at him.

78. Eastbound & Down: S2-03 "Chapter 9"

The legend of "La Flama Blanca" begins and Kenny begins his personal search for the father that bailed out on him. He also grows a little closer to Vida and her son.

77. The Righteous Gemstones: S2-02 "After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come"

Jesse and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) must scrounge up the money to take part in Zion's Landing, and Eli is propositioned by a nosey journalist (Jason Schwartzman) looking into church corruption.

76. The Righteous Gemstones: S1-06 "Now the Sons of Eli Were Worthless Men"

Judy takes center stage as Baby Billy takes her under his wing, and Jesse calls the bluff on his blackmailers.

75. The Righteous Gemstones: S3-04 "I Have Not Come to Bring Peace, But a Sword"

The Montgomery's plans come to light, while the Gemstone kids struggle to fill their father's shoes and BJ learns of Judy's affair.

74. Eastbound & Down: S3-03 "Chapter 16"

Kenny must mentor the new Russian pitching prodigy (Ike Barinholtz) and does not take well to the role. And beloved idiot Shane (Jason Sudeikis) has a drug-induced heart attack. Gone too soon.

73. The Righteous Gemstones: S3-05 "Interlude III"

Back in 2000, we learn of the source of the rift between the Gemstones and the Montgomerys as Peter (Steve Zahn) suffers a financial setback thanks to the Gemstones' Y2K fear-mongering.

72. Vice Principals: S2-07 "Spring Break"

Gamby and Russell head to spring break together, and Gamby’s attempted killer seemingly reveals themselves.

71. The Righteous Gemstones: S1-03 "They Are Weak, But He Is Strong"

We are introduced to Baby Billy Freeman, and Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) returns to the Gemstone fold to try infiltrating the family.

70. The Righteous Gemstones: S4-05 "You Shall Remember"

Baby Billy begins his passion project Teenjus, and Kelvin has a setback as he runs for Top Christ Following Man. Rumors that Ms. Lori may have killed her former lovers arrive for the Gemstones.

69. Eastbound & Down: S4-03 "Chapter 24"

Kenny takes his family and friends on a beach vacation following his success on Sports Sesh.

68. The Righteous Gemstones: S1-04 "Wicked Lips"

Jesse’s lies are starting to crumble when the wives find an email chain between their minister husbands. Kelvin must step up to the plate as he and Keefe (Tony Cavalero) try and save the daughter of one of the church's biggest donors.

67. Eastbound & Down: S3-01 "Chapter 14"

Season 3 has always had the least replay value to me. It’s not bad, but there are times (and the McBride-Hill team would get better at this on future shows) where Kenny’s lack of evolution can make him too much of a cartoon character. Change doesn’t necessitate that a character grows into some artificial idea of a better person, but more that their experiences bring some grounded behavioral change. This was a thing that was not always easy with Kenny as the show tried to balance between him being a person and being a persona. Anyway, this is the Myrtle Beach season, where Kenny is killing it on their minor league team and makes a new best friend, Shane, but after a glorious drug, alcohol, and sex-fueled night with April, she vanishes and leaves baby Toby in his care.

66. The Righteous Gemstones: S1-08 "But the Righteous Will See Their Fall"

The fallout from the Easter robbery is felt through the family, and Baby Billy comes up on the heist money through a series of events.

65. The Righteous Gemstones: S4-03 "To Grieve Like the Rest of Men Who Have No Hope"

The kids suspect that Eli and Ms. Lori are fooling around and don’t take to the news well.

64. The Righteous Gemstones: S4-07 "For Jealousy Is the Rage of a Man"

Eli and Ms. Lori fall apart and Kelvin wins Top Christ Following Man.

63. Eastbound & Down: S4-02 "Chapter 23"

Kenny takes his shot at reclaiming celebrity when he guests on Guy Young’s Sports Sesh, though it doesn’t immediately go well—until it does.

62. Vice Principals: S2-03 "The King"

Both Gamby and Russell are getting lost in their own paranoia: Gamby with trying to deduce his would-be killer and Russell with the teachers drawing hideous caricatures of him and generally trying to undermine his egotistical rule.

61. The Righteous Gemstones: S3-06 "For Out of the Heart Come Evil Thoughts"

Judy desperately tries to hold onto her marriage while BJ is out for vengeance. Jesse and Baby Billy have the idea to create an Aimee-Leigh hologram.

60. The Righteous Gemstones: S4-02 "You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into The Very Heart of the Seas"

Aimee-Leigh’s best friend, Ms. Lori, pays a visit and Eli comes out of his long retirement hiatus.

59. Eastbound & Down: S2-02 "Chapter 8"

Kenny is playing for the minor league Mexican baseball team the Charros, and Stevie comes to Mexico to reunite with Kenny.

58. Eastbound & Down: S3-02 "Chapter 15"

Kenny does not take well to parenting as April leaves their child with him until further notice. As usual, Kenny seeks out the help of Stevie. Side note: I don’t think Will Ferrell has ever had more fun doing anything than playing Ashley Schaeffer, and this episode proves it.

57. The Righteous Gemstones: S4-06 "Interlude IV"

Aimee-Leigh and Ms. Lori’s friendship is at the center while we learn more about Lori’s ex-husband.

56. Eastbound & Down: S3-08 "Chapter 21"

Kenny’s development into an actual adult begins when he gets called up to the majors and gives it all up to be a family man.

55. The Righteous Gemstones: S2-01 "I Speak in the Tongues of Men and Angels"

Eli's past catches up with him in the form of an old friend from Memphis (Eric Roberts). Jesse and Amber try befriending another Christian power couple.

54. Eastbound & Down: S2-05 "Chapter 11"

The reason for Kenny’s journey to Mexico becomes clear when he finally discovers Eduardo Sanchez, a.k.a. his shithead dad (Don Johnson).

53. Eastbound & Down: S1-03 "Chapter 3"

Stevie becomes Kenny’s assistant and Kenny tries to sell his old memorabilia. This is our proper introduction to Stevie (Steve Little), one of the more unique sidekicks in TV history. A man so awkward and desperate for friendship that he allows himself to be a human monkey tool for all of Kenny’s shenanigans.

52. Eastbound & Down: S4-04 "Chapter 25"

Guy Young’s true colors emerge as his competitive fire shines in the dragon boat race, and Kenny makes the devil’s choice on how badly he wants his newfound success.

51. Eastbound & Down: S3-05 "Chapter 18"

Kenny tries to have a Fourth of July bash that nobody shows up to as he reaches full ego tilt.

50. Eastbound & Down: S3-04 "Chapter 17"

Kenny tries to insert himself into Shane’s family as he desperately searches for any sort of inspiration to keep believing in his comeback. Kenny blames baby Toby for his bad stretch but starts to warm to him.

49. Vice Principals: S1-08 "Gin"

Gamby discovers Hayden (Mike O'Gorman) and Amanda’s (Georgia King) past, and gets a sweet offer from Belinda Brown, forcing him to choose between her and Russell.

48. The Righteous Gemstones: S4-08 "On Your Belly You Shall Go"

Eli and Ms. Lori deal with the fallout of their breakup, but her ex-husband, Cobb (Michael Rooker), kidnaps him and Baby Billy all the same.

47. Vice Principals: S1-03 "Field Trip"

The teachers and principals take the students on a field trip while Gamby attempts to impress the teachers. We also get a proper introduction for Edi Patterson into the McBride-Hill universe.

46. Eastbound & Down: S2-04 "Chapter 10"

Kenny Powers' dark night of the soul: He loses his new girl to his team owner, gets kicked off the baseball team, and he loses control of his ego-fueled persona.

45. Vice Principals: S1-07 "The Good Book"

It’s teacher workday and Belinda’s ex-husband (a pre-Atlanta Bryan Tyree Henry) is running through the halls while Russell is forced to babysit her kids. Gamby also finds himself growing closer to both Amanda and Belinda after feeling rejected by his daughter.

44. The Righteous Gemstones: S2-04 "As to How They Might Destroy Him"

Tiffany (Valyn Hall) is pregnant, which conjures up old memories for Baby Billy over abandoning Harmon. BJ is baptized, which leads to issues between his family and the Gemstones.

43. Eastbound & Down: S4-01 "Chapter 22"

Kenny is a family man now and a few years have passed. He and April are married and living in the suburbs with their two kids and Kenny is miserable.

42. Vice Principals: S2-05 "A Compassionate Man"

On Russell’s birthday, he throws a fancy soirée to impress the superintendent, but his lifetime of lies are starting to catch up with him when his wife Christine’s (Susan Park) college boyfriend reappears in their lives.

41. Vice Principals: S2-06 "The Most Popular Boy"

Gamby becomes the most popular admin at the school as the teachers prepare to betray Russell by bombing the standardized test.

40. Eastbound & Down: S2-07 "Chapter 13"

Kenny makes it back to South Carolina to try and redeem himself with April and discovers that she’s pregnant with his child. Stevie brings his new Mexican bride to America with him.

39. Vice Principals: S1-06 "The Foundation of Learning"

We learn a little more about Amanda Snodgrass. First, that she’s sleeping with Mr. Hayden, who is the classic literary hipster asshole who breaks it off with her due to a minor shift in their school schedules and may already be sleeping with his even younger new TA. The other is that she’s a motocross ball-knower who helps Gamby learn how to ride in order to connect with his daughter, who is suddenly growing closer to her stepdad Ray (Shea Whigham).

38. Eastbound & Down: S3-07 "Chapter 20"

A Black Bike Week episode where Kenny gets his shot at redemption and April returns.

37. Eastbound & Down: S2-01 "Chapter 7"

Kenny runs away to Mexico and tries to start a new life with a little identity theft of his old pal Stevie. Season 2 has always been a tough nut, a real experiment and maybe a bit of an overload on racism in Obama’s America.

36. The Righteous Gemstones: S1-09 "Better Is the End of a Thing Than Its Beginning"

Jesse tries to bring Gideon back from Haiti to fix his marriage, and Eli discovers where the Gemstone church's money went.

35. Eastbound & Down: S4-05 "Chapter 26"

Kenny is on full ego drive with the success of the show and, of course, he naturally tries to take over everything and become fame Godzilla. Also, shout out to one of the great uses of sampling in the 21st century.

34. Vice Principals: S2-01 "Tiger Town"

Gamby has been out of sorts and suffering PTSD after being shot. He's been in the care of his ex-wife Gale (Busy Philipps), their daughter, and Ray, while he has dedicated himself to finding his would-be assassin. Meanwhile, Russell has fully implemented his regime at the school to the point of excess.

33. The Righteous Gemstones: S1-02 "Is This the Man Who Made the Earth Tremble"

We see the blackmail attempt more from the perspective of the blackmailers, as we learn more about Jesse’s son Gideon’s decision to run away to Hollywood.

32. Vice Principals: S1-02 "A Trusty Steed"

Gamby and Russell burn Belinda’s house down as their psychological warfare begins.

31. The Righteous Gemstones: S2-05 "Interlude II"

It's Christmas 1993. Baby Billy has abandoned Harmon, and Eli's ambition gets the better of him when his old wrestling boss shows up in town hoping to launder money through the church.

30. Eastbound & Down: S2-06 "Chapter 12"

The ultimate reclamation of Kenny Powers: He conquers Mexico and gets a chance to audition for the majors in Myrtle Beach, setting up the storyline for next season.

29. The Righteous Gemstones: S1-07 "And Yet One of You Is a Devil"

It's Easter Sunday, and Gideon and Scotty's plot to rob the church is underway. Meanwhile, Judy alienates BJ and her father when she stands behind Uncle Baby Billy.

28. Vice Principals: S1-09 "End of the Line"

Gamby and Russell’s evil ways have succeeded. They blackmail Dr. Brown out of her position and become co-principals. Gamby also shows some maturity by letting his daughter choose her own life path even if it leads to more time with Ray (showing some acceptance of him as well). A storybook ending until Gamby gets shot in the parking lot and left for dead.

27. Eastbound & Down: S3-06 "Chapter 19"

Kenny Powers learns to be a man and a father with a little help from his momma and deadbeat dad.

26. Vice Principals: S1-05 "Circles"

Gamby has to learn how to control his anger issues with students and Russell deals with a vicious neighbor. The two men realize they might actually be friends.

25. The Righteous Gemstones: S3-01 "For I Know the Plans I Have for You"

Eli is in semi-retirement while his kids take over the church with poor results. Eli's sister arrives needing his help and Judy comes back from tour acting strange.

24. The Righteous Gemstones: S3-02 "But Esau Ran to Meet Him"

Eli takes the family to check on his nephews, who are part of their father Peter's Ruby Ridge-style prepper militia.

23. Eastbound & Down: S1-02 "Chapter 2"

The introduction of Ashley Schaeffer, and really the moment where you can see the show's full potential start to be realized.

22. The Righteous Gemstones: S3-08 "I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You"

The kids recover from being held hostage and Eli makes up with his sister May-May (Kristen Johnston).

21. Eastbound & Down: S1-04 "Chapter 4"

The Cookout episode. Kenny brings his lady companion to try and show out and make April jealous. It's also the moment April begins to rethink her engagement.

20. Eastbound & Down: S4-07 "Chapter 28"

Kenny Powers learns the true meaning of Christmas and family as the show falls apart under his tutelage.

19. Vice Principals: S1-01 "The Principal"

I must admit, I absolutely love Vice Principals. I think it's one of the best shows of the last decade and the 21st century so far. A pitch-black comedy about desperate low-stakes ambition and masculine ineffectualness. It doesn’t have the redpill teetering spectacle of Eastbound or the wealthy familial dynasty drama of Righteous Gemstones, but this essential two-hander gets at something truly uncomfortable and gross about male vulnerability and the desperation to matter. Plus, it’s the arrival of Walton Goggins to the McBride-Hill universe.

18. The Righteous Gemstones: S3-03 "For Their Nakedness Is Your Own Nakedness"

Uncle Baby Billy feels unfulfilled by being the Wayne Newton of Zion's Landing and pitches a new game show: Baby Billy's Bible Bonkers.

17. Vice Principals: S2-04 "Think Change"

Lee Russell’s ego is going overkill as he hires the Sweat Dogs to discipline the teachers and admin, while Gamby becomes principal for a day when Russell heads to his father’s funeral.

16. The Righteous Gemstones: S2-08 "The Prayer of a Righteous Man"

Eli rights his wrongs and tells Junior the truth about his father. Jesse gets the opportunity to finally step out of his father's shadow and Baby Billy reunites with Harmon (Macaulay Culkin) and his couch with cup holders in them.

15. The Righteous Gemstones: S3-07 "Burn for Burn, Wound for Wound, Stripe for Stripe"

The Gemstone kids are held ransom by the Montgomerys, forcing the rest of the family to act.

14. Eastbound & Down: S1-06 "Chapter 6"

The Season 1 finale. Kenny gets his chance to get back into baseball supposedly, and a chance to turn over a new leaf. Neither of which actually happens, cementing this series as an instant classic. The story of a man who just can’t change—at least not yet.

13. Vice Principals: S1-04 "Run for the Money"

It's Homecoming week and North Jackson plays Percival, a school that has beaten them nine years in a row. Belinda develops her school spirit and motivates Jackson to victory while Gamby and Russell spike themselves with LSD.

12. The Righteous Gemstones: S2-09 "I Will Tell of All Your Deeds"

Zion's Landing is born, and we learn the truth about who is really behind the cycle ninjas. Baby Billy asks Tiff for forgiveness and welcomes their new son.

11. The Righteous Gemstones: S4-09 "That Man of God May Be Complete"

The end of the Gemstones' story and the culmination of the entire McBride-Hill project.

10. Eastbound & Down: S4-08 "Chapter 29"

The end of Kenny’s story, where he chooses love and family over celebrity, at least for a moment. One of the great television endings.

9. Vice Principals: S2-09 "The Union of the Wizard & The Warrior"

Russell discovers Gamby’s true shooter as North Jackson prepares for graduation day.

8. The Righteous Gemstones: S2-07 "And Infants Shall Rule Over Them"

Jesse hires a full-time security detail after Eli is gunned down and put into a coma. Tiffany discovers that Baby Billy ran out on her.

7. The Righteous Gemstones: S1-01 "The Righteous Gemstones"

In many ways, this is the show that McBride and Hill have spent a decade building their way towards. A story about megachurch culture in the South and a family story about grief and forgiveness and all sorts of Bible lessons.

6. Eastbound & Down: S1-05 "Chapter 5"

Kenny tries to move on from baseball, until he’s challenged by his arch-rival Reg Mackworthy (Craig Robinson) on Ashley Schaeffer’s car lot.

5. The Righteous Gemstones: S4-01 "Prelude"

It seems rude to rank an episode that doesn’t even feature McBride or the main cast in it this high, but Bradley Cooper as the first Elijah Gemstone is just too good to not give the proper respect to what is essentially a Civil War short film.

4. The Righteous Gemstones: S3-09 "Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted"

The Gemstones and the Montgomerys team up against the Simkins for Bible Bonkers, and a plague of locusts arrives to set things right.

3. Vice Principals: S2-08 "Venetian Nights"

This is the episode that the entirety of the show has been building towards: A final showdown between Gamby and Russell. It's Gamby’s ultimate reclamation, Russell's complete takedown and humbling, and it's one of the great fights in all of television history.

2. Eastbound & Down: S1-01 "Chapter 1"

The man. The athlete. The lover. A goddamn champion and also the dream of every podcast bro. This is where it all begins with the legend of Kenny Powers—a hard-living, infamous superstar baseball burnout back in his hometown and forced to substitute teach elementary school PE. There's always a lot of consternation about whether or not Eastbound is problematic or could exist today, but no show tackles a certain veneer of phony masculine bravado and its various limitations quite like it. And it makes its point effectively in what is still a near-perfect pilot episode of television.

1. The Righteous Gemstones: S1-05 "Interlude"

Aimee-Leigh and Baby Billy’s relationship is at the center of this episode as we go back to 1989, when they reunite to tour and perform their hit song "Misbehavin'." Each season of Gemstones tends to revolve around a theme, and the first season's theme is that of forgiveness, as well as the simmering rivalry between Billy and Eli over Aimee-Leigh. This is the moment where the show truly takes off, and it stands as a true achievement by McBride and his creative team in capturing a specific culture of Southern Evangelicalism.