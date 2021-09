Earlier today, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on the DUI arrest of New York Mets general manager Zack Scott. That tweet drew the complaints of David Wohl, father of far-right huckster Jacob Wohl, who’s facing felony charges in two different states as well as a possible FCC fine for racist robocalls. Passan must have been generally aware of this information when he … let’s say rebuffed Jacob’s dad.

