Skip to contents
Media Meltdowns

Drew Brees Struck By Idiotic Marketing Ploy, Not Lightning

Tom Ley
11:20 AM EST on Dec 2, 2022
Drew Brees
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The ongoing arms race between the online sportsbooks that have stood up their businesses in various states almost requires all those who participate in it to humiliate themselves. Give enough people access to huge budgets and an increasingly desperate desire to achieve market capture, and you are bound to end up with someone standing in front of their colleagues in a conference room and saying, “What if we pretended to kill Drew Brees with lightning?”

That’s how this video, which purported to show Brees struck by lightning while filming a commercial in Venezuela, gained attention Thursday night:

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio was the unlucky sucker who took the bait and wrote a post about Brees “apparently” being struck by lightning. Unfortunately for Florio, he was credulous enough to include the sportsbook’s handle in his tweet.

This was not Florio’s best or most careful work, but it did create the conditions under which ESPN’s Saints reporter Katherine Terrell sent this context-free tweet:

Anyway, the whole thing was cooked up by an online sportsbook that thought it would be a good idea to try and drum up publicity by pretending to get Drew Brees killed. It’s back to the drawing board for those marketing geniuses.

Recommended

Russell Wilson Has Nowhere To Hide Now

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

South Korea’s Stunning World Cup Moment Is As Good As It Gets

Internationals
4Comments
Patrick Redford

Defector Reads A Book Has Made Its Winter Pick

Defector Reads A Book
40Comments
Giri Nathan

Once Again, Give The Gift Of Blogs (And A Beanie) This Holiday Season

Sports blogs without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference… but WITH a free beanie. Buy your friends and family a one-year gift subscription to Defector and you’ll not only get great blogs, but also a fashionable beanie to match. (We have so many leftover beanies from last year. Please take a beanie.)
Send a Gift Today

The Columbus Clippers Made Public Sports Ownership Work. Can Anyone Else?

Capital
37Comments
Michael Waters

Before He Was At USC, Caleb Williams Was A Can’t-Miss Kid

College Football
29Comments
Dave McKenna

See more stories