Draymond Green Really Went And Punched The Hell Out Of Jordan Poole

You hear stories about teammates getting into physical altercations at practice or in the locker room, but you never really know what went down. Maybe this is down to the fact that you can never really be sure of anything unless you see it with your own eyes, but you can also chalk it up to the post-language stylings deployed by those who are tasked with reporting these incidents. You can spend all day reading phrases like “chest-to-chest interaction” and never really come to much of an understanding of what is being described. Thankfully, TMZ has provided us with video footage of what actually happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during a practice earlier this week.

Jesus! That’s a real punch! You can’t do that, man.