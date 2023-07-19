Draymond Green Is Committed To Feuding, Even With A Fake Tweet

Now that Summer League is over, and all of the free agents above the tier of Christian Wood have signed with teams, the NBA will enter a two-month-long hibernation period. Anyone not participating in the FIBA World Cup later this summer will get to chill for a while, and fans will have to cope with crumbs from various regional pro-ams like Cameron Payne scoring 52 or Jalen Suggs dunking while wearing a chain in a game. There's also the endless athlete podcast circuit, which recently provided Draymond Green a platform to say something stupid.

Green appeared on Patrick Beverley's podcast this week, and while his appearance didn't have the same highs as Karl-Anthony Towns bragging about how the Wolves making it to the playoffs was more impressive than Denver winning the championship, he did talk about how he punched Jordan Poole before the Warriors' season last October. He didn't show remorse then, essentially using the punch to put together a minidoc on how he overcame adversity. Green, who has a new $100 million deal, has continued to justify the punch, which is especially easy now that Poole has been exiled to the Washington Wizards.

"I don't just hit people," Green said about an incident where he hit a coworker. He attempting to square this contradiction with a vague hint: "We know stuff you don't say amongst men."

Draymond Green on the Poole incident:



“I don't just hit people. Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain't triggered by something that fast… We know stuff you don't say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on.”pic.twitter.com/CGe3pxpy8l — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) July 19, 2023

This phrase continues to come up in Green's version of events. If he's going to say that he doesn't just hit people and that he can't be triggered, then he ought to be a little less euphemistic about what goes on "amongst men." Green's extended dining out on this story angered Poole's father Anthony, who then got into it with Green on Twitter, calling him a "soft as[s] bitch" and saying "he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want." Again, Green cited things said "amongst men" as a reason for why Anthony Poole should shut up.

That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 19, 2023

In between agitating multiple members of the Poole bloodline, Green sought beef with another perceived foe: retired Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett. An obviously fake tweet made by "@TheNBACentel" prompted Green to go hard at KG over some things said amongst men, or, in this case, amongst man. Garnett did not take the bait and instead told Green to check his sources.

KG telling Draymond NBA Centel is fake is funny.



Now he has to tell us if rookie Green scared him into speaking tongues pic.twitter.com/Yif4lPCMM7 — Broke mind virus (@Bussarebel) July 19, 2023

There's one last man Green needs to talk amongst: his new teammate Chris Paul, a player he once said he "doesn't like at all." While speaking to Beverley, a fellow Chris Paul hater, Green said that he would not change his tune just because the two are teammates. But fear not: They plan to talk amongst men.